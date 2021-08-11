Cancel
Congress & Courts

US granted more grounds to appeal on Assange extradition

By SYLVIA HUI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court on Wednesday granted U.S. authorities permission to expand their grounds for appealing an earlier U.K. court decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, where he is wanted on espionage charges.

District Court Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled in January that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. The U.S. government is appealing.

Clair Dobbin, a lawyer who represented U.S. authorities during a High Court hearing on Wednesday, said Assange — who she said “orchestrated one of the largest thefts of data in history” — does not meet the threshold of being “so ill” that he cannot resist harming himself.

She said a decision not to prosecute or extradite an individual would require “a mental illness of a type that the ability to resist suicide has been lost.” Assange’s condition did not come close to being of that nature, and he has not made serious attempts on his life before, she argued.

Dobbin also sought to discredit evidence from Assange’s psychiatric expert, a key witness, arguing that he misled Baraitser by concealing the fact that the 50-year-old Australian had fathered two children during his time hiding in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Two judges agreed Wednesday to grant the U.S. authorities permission to expand their grounds of appealing Baraitser’s decision to block the extradition. A full appeal hearing is expected in October.

Assange, wearing a dark face mask, listened in by video link from London’s high-security Belmarsh prison, where he has been held since 2019.

Outside the court, Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, described him as an “innocent man accused of practicing journalism.”

“For every day that this colossal injustice is allowed to continue, Julian’s situation grows increasingly desperate,” Moris, who has two young children with Assange, told his supporters and reporters.

“Julian has been denied the love and affection of his family for so long. Julian and the kids will never get this time back. This shouldn’t be happening,” she added.

A group of protesters, including Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, held placards reading “Journalism is not a crime” and shouted “Free Julian Assange!” to the beat of a drum as police looked on.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

In January, Baraitser, the district judge, accepted evidence from expert witnesses that Assange had a depressive disorder and an autism spectrum disorder. She agreed that U.S. prison conditions would be oppressive, saying there was a “real risk” he would be sent to the Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado, the highest security prison in the U.S.

But she rejected defense arguments that Assange faces a politically motivated American prosecution that would override free-speech protections. She said the U.S. judicial system would give him a fair trial.

Supporters and lawyers for Assange argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing documents that exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Lawyers for the U.S. government, however, have said the case is largely based on “his unlawful involvement” in the theft of the diplomatic cables and military files by U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

Assange was arrested in London in 2010 at the request of Sweden, which wanted to question him about allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two women. In 2012, Assange jumped bail and sought refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he remained holed up for the next seven years.

Ecuador withdrew the asylum it had granted him in 2019 and he was then immediately arrested for breaching bail. Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed.

Dobbin, representing the U.S. government, said Wednesday that the need to scrutinize January’s ruling was “substantially increased” given the “extraordinary lengths” Assange had already gone to in order to avoid extradition.

“He was willing to break the law and no cost was too great, both in terms of the cost of policing his being in the embassy and of course the cost to himself,” she said.

The case continues and a full appeal hearing was scheduled for Oct. 27.

Related
Afghanistankkfi.org

“I Have Nothing to Hide” and 20 Other Myths About Surveillance and Privacy; and Julian Assange Update: Attorney Marjorie Cohn

“I Have Nothing to Hide” and 20 Other Myths About Surveillance and Privacy. Should we give up our privacy all together because we think we have nothing to hide? This is the perhaps the most pervasive of the myths about surveillance and privacy that Heidi Boghosian explores in her new book titled I Have Nothing to Hide and 20 Other Myths About Surveillance and Privacy.
AmericasPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Ecuador grants asylum to Julian Assange

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1812, British forces foiled plans for a U.S. invasion of Canada by capturing the city of Detroit. In 1896, the North Country gold rush began with the discovery of gold in the Klondike region of Canada's Yukon Territory. In 1948,...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Julian Assange: US extradition bid gets a legal boost

The United States has been given a boost in its bid to extradite Julian Assange, who is in prison in the UK. In January, a court in London ruled he could not be extradited because of concerns over his mental health and the risk of suicide in the US. A...
Congress & Courtsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Stage victory for the USA in the extradition proceedings against Julian Assange

The Wikileaks founder Julian Assange suffered a partial defeat in the process of his extradition on Wednesday. In the appeal process, it is now to be clarified again whether the mental state of Assange prevents imprisonment in the USA. The presiding judge of the London High Court allows the US representatives to attack the health report that was decisive in the lower court and expands the proceedings accordingly. The main hearing is due to take place on October 27th and 28th.
U.S. PoliticsRebel Yell

US attacks British refusal to extradite Julian Assange

(London) US government lawyers on Wednesday questioned the reliability of an expert the UK judiciary has relied on to refuse the extradition of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, who the American judiciary has been charged with on a massive scale Wants to bring document leaks to court. In January,...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Assange back in court: USA continues to demand extradition

The legal dispute between the imprisoned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and the USA entered a new round this Wednesday. A new hearing begins in a court in London over the United States’ objection to an earlier judgment. Supporters are calling for the immediate release of the 50-year-old Australian who has been incarcerated in the UK for more than two years. Assange is expected in person for the appointment.
Public Healthuticaphoenix.net

Assange’s Extradition: Incarceration in the Time of Covid-19 Threatens His

In the COVID-19 emergency, the prosecution of Julian Assange is aggressing further. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the world screeched to a halt, the prosecution of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange continues. At the case management court hearing on Tuesday, April 7, Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Julian Assange’s extradition hearing would resume in May as previously planned despite the global spread of coronavirus and that, if needed, there would possibly be a further hearing in July.
WorldMetro International

Trudeau condemns Chinese court’s 11-year sentence in Canadian’s espionage case

BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Chinese court’s sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage on Wednesday was “absolutely unacceptable” and called for his immediate release. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the sentencing in a statement, saying that...
Congress & CourtsLas Vegas Herald

US sanctions Russian operatives

Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): The US Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned Russian operatives and entities linked to the poisoning of opposition figure Aleksey Navalny. Navalny, one of Russia's most prominent opposition leaders had been poisoned in a nerve agent attack, and was sent to Germany for medical treatment....
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).

