Hopkins had a veteran's day off Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Hopkins missed a practice last week with a minor undisclosed injury, but his latest absence has been chalked up to rest/maintenance. He's been in and out of practice for a few years now, typically playing through one lower-body injury or another without showing any ill effects. Hopkins has missed only two games in eight pro seasons, and he's played more than 90 percent of his team's offensive snaps in each of the last seven.