Magna Terra Provides Exploration Update on the Hawkins Love Gold Project, Southern New Brunswick; Expands Property Position

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the 'Agreement') to sell its minority interest in the Verneuil Project ('Verneuil') to SOQUEM Inc. ('SOQUEM'). Verneuil has been governed by an Option and Joint Venture Agreement signed in 1997 between SOQUEM and Normabec Mining Resources Ltd ('Normabec'). Subsequently, in 2009, Brionor Resources Inc. (a predecessor company to Magna Terra) assumed the Verneuil option, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Normabec. Verneuil is a non-core asset in Magna Terra's exploration property portfolio, and thus the Company did not participate in recent exploration programs conducted by SOQUEM, resulting in its ownership position in the joint venture being diluted down to its current 32.778% undivided interest.