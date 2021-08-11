Cancel
Magna Terra Provides Exploration Update on the Hawkins Love Gold Project, Southern New Brunswick; Expands Property Position

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has completed a first phase systematic exploration program on its 100% controlled Hawkins Love Gold Project ('Hawkins Love' or 'Project'), located in Southern New Brunswick. The Company has finished systematic reconnaissance-scale prospecting, including collection of 160 rock float and grab samples, and geological mapping over the property, collected 3,315 B-Horizon soil samples, and flown 685-line kilometres of drone magnetic surveys. The work covered the main contact zone between the Saint George Batholith and adjacent Mascarene volcanic and sedimentary rocks, a similar geological environment to Galway Metals' Clarence Stream Project (Exhibit A).

