Strategic Metals Announces Promising Geological and Analytical Results From Mint Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, SW Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR)(FSE:GOJ)(OTC PINK:GORAF) ('Goldrea' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that independent consultants have identified a previously unknown area of copper mineralization (referred to as the Juice Box Zone) in the central part of the Company's Cannonball Property. The mineralized zone has only recently been exposed by melting snowpack and currently consists of an irregular shaped area (roughly 300 meters by 300 meters) which exhibits widespread narrow quartz - carbonate veins containing pyrite and chalcopyrite. Most of the mineralized area is still covered by snow but careful examination has identified veins in most of the scattered outcrops within the new zone.