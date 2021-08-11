Cancel
Business

BMO Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Mattel

investing.com
 8 days ago

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) on Monday, setting a price target of $30, which is approximately 33.21% above the present share price of $22.52. Johnson expects Mattel to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.02 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...

www.investing.com

Ruth Handler
