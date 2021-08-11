BMO Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Mattel

Personal insurance provider Root (ROOT) is suffering depressed profit margins due to rising costs and intense competition. However, the global insurance industry is recovering, bolstered by rising demand. Thus, fundamentally sound insurance companies Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), AXIS Capital Holdings (AXS), and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) could be better bets now. Read on.Technology-based personal insurance company Root, Inc. (ROOT) has been facing operational challenges due to rising costs and intense competition. Despite a 19.1% rise in direct earned premiums in its fiscal second quarter (ended June 30), the company failed to generate profits. Its adjusted gross loss came in at $4 million, down from a $16 million gross profit generated in the prior-year quarter. ROOT’s financials are expected to remain under pressure in the near term. Analysts expect its revenues to decline 59.7% year-over-year to $65.90 million in the third quarter (ending September 2021), while its EPS is expected to remain negative until at least 2022. The stock has lost 62.9% in price year-to-date.