Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Unite for Italy and Humanity 2.0 Sign Strategic Partnership to Build on Holy See Impact Initiatives (Vatican City)

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot-for-profit philanthropic initiative facilitates donations for impact causes throughout the Italian community worldwide. ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Unite for Italy, a not-for-profit philanthropic initiative, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Humanity 2.0, a Non-Profit NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology and thought-leadership in collaboration with the Holy See (the Vatican). The partnership unites both organizations in support of Italian sustainable development projects and impact causes.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#Vatican City#Human Development#Charity#Italian#Non Profit Ngo#Humanity 2 0 Commented#Unite For Italy#Morichi Atelier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Advocacyunicefusa.org

The Baxter International Foundation and UNICEF USA Announce Partnership to Improve Water Security in Colombia

Three-year program is designed to increase access to safe and equitable water, sanitation and hygiene for vulnerable children and communities. DEERFIELD, IL/NEW YORK, NY, AUGUST 18, 2021 – The Baxter International Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), and UNICEF USA today announced a partnership to improve access to safe water in La Guajira, Colombia, one of the country’s most water-challenged regions. A $1.5 million grant from the Foundation is fueling the three-year initiative aimed at ensuring thousands of children, adolescents, families and communities benefit from basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services through a multifaceted strategy that focuses on rehabilitation, education and collaboration.
Worldgloballandscapesforum.org

Can Multi-Stakeholder Forums Mediate Indigenous Rights and Development Priorities? Insights from the Peruvian Amazon

The protection of Indigenous Peoples in isolation and initial contact (PIACI) is one of the most complex issues in the human rights and environmental agenda. The implementation of frameworks to protect PIACI involves addressing conflicts by the advance of public and private initiatives and interests in their territories. This article focuses on PIACI Roundtable, a multi-stakeholder forum (MSF) established in Peru’s Loreto region to contribute to protecting these groups. The MSF sought to address the long-standing delays in the creation of five Indigenous Reserves for PIACI in Loreto’s forests. The article argues that MSFs may be fruitful spaces to raise awareness of the rights of vulnerable peoples and coordinate the implementation of supporting actions, but only when participants hold a shared respect for those recognised rights. If not, MSFs may become spaces where powerful actors relegate recognised rights to a perspective among others.
Charitiesdallassun.com

NEWJ supports The/Nudge Foundation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): NEWJ, one of India's fastest growing media-tech companies has entered an association with The/Nudge Foundation, an Indian non-profit organization aimed at alleviating poverty - sustainably, collaboratively and scalably. The association will see NEWJ offer a variety of content pieces over its channels that will enlighten audiences on the foundation's mission on skilling and economic empowerment of youth; and how they bring this alive through their 'Future Perfect' online programme.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Southeast Asia to bear the brunt of worsening global climate, IPCC warns

Global warming is expected to reach the dangerous 1.5C level as early as the 2030s. This planetary change is expected to worsen already extreme situations of flooding and droughts around the world. The recent IPCC report predicts particularly stark consequences for Southeast Asia, one of the planet’s most vulnerable regions...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Businesstucsonpost.com

Motherson Group signs UN Global Compact

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Wednesday it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a strategic initiative that supports companies with development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. The specialised automotive component manufacturing company said this further builds on its...
Businessinvesting.com

CAT Strategic Metals Corp (CAT)

By Ernest ScheyderNov 22 (Reuters) - Private equity groups and other investors have grown emboldened by the lithium industry's malaise, forging plans to invest billions of... CAT Strategic Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. It also holds a 100% interest in the South Preston Uranium property covering approximately 20,679 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and Gold Jackpot property comprising 64 unpatented lode claims that covers an area of 535 hectares located to the southeast of Jackpot, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Chimata Gold Corp. and changed its name to CAT Strategic Metals Corporation in February 2019. CAT Strategic Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
AdvocacyGreenBiz

4 circular economy lessons from Bangkok

Plastic is a global scourge and accounts for up to 12 percent of Thailand’s total waste every year, amounting to a total of 2 tons according to the Pollution Control Department. Pollution — a related issue given the toxins released when plastic waste is burned or dumped into waterways — presents a range of problems for Thailand. Thailand’s air includes two times the limits set by the World Health Organization for dangerous chemicals, and 32,000 premature deaths in Thailand were attributed to air pollution in 2020. Moreover, the country is ranked sixth in the list of the world’s worst offenders for dumping plastic waste into the sea according to Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Center.
Economyinvesting.com

Strategic Minerals Plc (SMLP)

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) said sales continued to be healthy at its New Mexico-based Cobre iron ore tailings business in the year to June 2021. Revenues over the twelve... Strategic Minerals reports solid production at Cobre operation. Sales over the twelve months were US$2.89mln with cash holdings rising slightly. Strategic...
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Why Kinshasa Could Be in the Vanguard of Megacities’ Climate Resilience

Africa’s largest city, Kinshasa, is making resilience to climate change a top priority. The $500 million Kin Elenda project will improve access to infrastructure and services and socio-economic opportunities for people in Kinshasa. The project will directly benefit 2 million people in four Kinshasa neighborhoods by providing household water connections,...
Businessdallassun.com

Patriot Battery Metals Commences Multiple Work Programs at the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce its has commenced an expansive exploration campaign at its flagship Corvette-FCI Property (the 'Property'), Quebec, which includes remote sensing, ground and airborne geophysical surveys, as well as prospecting and rock sampling.
Electionshoustonmirror.com

Canadian election 2021: Why rural Canada must play a central role

Depending on who you ask, Canada's 44th election is either poorly timed or urgent, inconvenient or generation-defining. While political engagement and participation don't start or end at the voting booth, elections represent moments where the relationship between people and our governments feels incredibly close as well as precariously prone to rupture.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Arizona

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system in an Arizona greenhouse that will operate for up to one year. The name of the client will remain confidential for competitive reasons.
Businessdallassun.com

ShelterZoom Selected As Top 50 Startup at the WorldFestival 2021 Innovation Awards

CEO Chao Cheng-Shorland to showcase latest product rollouts during a live presentation. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / ShelterZoom, a smart document management solutions provider, announced today the company was selected out of a global pool of contenders as a WorldFestival Top 50 startup. The virtual global conference, with 20,000+ participants from over 130 nations, describes its mission as one of, 'connecting the top emerging technologies each year to companies, people, investors, media, and communities around the world.' A global team of expert judges formally determined the chosen winners.
Businessdallassun.com

Novator to invest $250 million in VFX powerhouse DNEG

London [UK], August 19 (ANI): DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, has said that Novator Capital Advisers LLP invested 250 million dollars (about Rs 1,857 crore) in subsidiaries of Prime Focus Ltd, the parent company of DNEG, and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.
Sportsdallassun.com

Tokyo Paralympics: 'We have set a target of 15 medals'

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Tokyo Paralympics gets underway from August 24 and India will have 54 para-athletes across nine sports disciplines featuring in the showpiece event. While the para-athletes have always made the country proud with their performances, Deputy Chef de Mission (CDM) Arhan Bagati believes this contingent can go one step further and win 15 medals at the showpiece event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy