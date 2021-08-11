Giant offshore wind clusters planned off Brazil
Developers and investors have announced plans for several gigawatt-scale offshore wind farms off Brazil. Prumo Logística has started the permitting process for the 2160MW Ventos do Açu offshore wind cluster, comprising 144 wind turbines of 12-15MW, for a total installed capacity of up to 2.16GW, off Rio de Janeiro. The developer is a partnership between American fund EIG Global Energy Partners and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company.www.windpowermonthly.com
