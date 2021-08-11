Cancel
Hilary Swank settles lawsuit with SAG-AFTRA's health plan

Cover picture for the articleHilary Swank has settled her lawsuit against SAG-AFTRA's health plan. Last September, the 47-year-old actress sued the board of trustees for the actors' union health plan over their "antiquated, barbaric" policies after being denied coverage for the treatment of ovarian cysts. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...

The Independent

Hilary Swank settles lawsuit with major acting union over ‘shockingly antiquated’ ovarian cyst treatment options

Hilary Swank has settled a lawsuit over what she described as “shockingly antiquated” views concerning ovarian cyst treatment options. The actor filed the lawsuit in September last year against the board of trustees for SAG-AFTRA Health Plan, the health insurance arm of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, a major labour union for the entertainment industry in the US.
Hilary Swank settles with SAG-AFTRA over health plan lawsuit

Hilary Swank has settled a lawsuit with SAG-AFTRA over her claim that the entertainers’ union’s health plan denied her coverage for treatment of her ovarian cysts. Court documents obtained by Page Six indicate that the “Million Dollar Baby” actress and the board of trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan reached a written agreement last week that resolves the matter — and precludes further legal action. Further details on the settlement were not made public.

