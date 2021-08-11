Cancel
Canadian businessman Michael Spavor sentenced by Chinese court to 11 years in prison for spying

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chinese court has sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage, more than two years after he was first detained. Spavor, a Beijing-based businessman who regularly traveled to North Korea, was sentenced after being found guilty of spying and illegally providing state secrets to foreign countries, the Dandong Intermediate People’s Court said in a statement Wednesday.

