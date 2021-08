Much like he did at the point of attack as an offensive lineman at East Carolina, Nick Eddins tackles matters involving the Crest football program head on. As crowds dispersed from Burns’ Ron Greene Stadium last Friday following the Chargers’ 16-0 win over Newton-Conover at the Cleveland County Jamboree, Eddins sifted through a mental checklist of things he wanted to discuss with players and coaches. Not lost in requests for banged up players to seek out trainers and the importance of staying hydrated was a simple plea by the head coach, asking his guys to “continue taking care of each other.”