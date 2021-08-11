Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Why Metals And Mining Giant Glencore Could Be Headed For A New All-Time High

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Bullish relay race in commodities may be in the early laps. Glencore: leading producer and merchant in the asset class. Heading for new record high as commodity prices accelerate. Over the past two weeks, copper and base metals prices corrected lower and were...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Glasenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Copper Mining#Mining Equipment#Coking Coal#Investing Com#Xstrata#Anglo#Cqg#Barchart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Antofagasta's H1 earnings soar, drought erodes copper output

LONDON (Reuters) -Chilean miner Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) saw its half-year earnings soar to a record $2.4 billion, but cut its copper output guidance for the year after drought was expected to affect operations. It said it would pay an interim dividend of 23.6 cents per share, reflecting higher copper and gold...
StocksFXStreet.com

Weekly Column: New all-time highs for several equities indices

There has been a US consumer goods demand surge, as consumers have spent the savings they acquired against their will. Once those savings have gone, US consumers’ demand will be based off incomes, plus whatever credit they can get. But the real spending power of US income is now falling, as headline inflation exceeds income growth. This limits the power of future demand to push up prices indefinitely. Dr. Paul Donovan, “Time For An Inflation Fantasy,” UBS Morning Audio Comment, www.ubs.com/pauldonovan, August 13, 2021.
Financial Reportsmining-technology.com

BHP annual profit surges on iron ore boom

BHP has restructured its portfolio as it reported a rise in profit in the year to the end of June 2021, driven by higher prices of iron ore and copper. The company’s attributable profit for the 2021 financial year stood at $11.3bn, marking a 42% increase compared with $7.95bn a year ago.
Energy IndustryCosmos

Why is BHP offloading oil and gas assets?

The announcement by BHP, the world’s second-largest mining company, that it will shift its oil and gas assets into a joint venture with Australian outfit Woodside is a clear indication the “Big Australian” is getting out of the carbon-based fuel industry. BHP has also been offloading thermal coal assets. It...
Retailinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 19.08.21

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, dragged down by losses in the mining sector stocks. Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) and African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) plunged 8.3%, 7.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Gold mining companies, Harmony Gold Mining, AngloGold Ashanti (JO: ANGJ...
Industrykitco.com

Top 10 largest copper mining companies in Q1 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Codelco was the largest copper mining company in the world in Q1 2021 (based on attributable copper tonnes). Freeport-McMoRan jumped two positions up and landed second in Q1 2021 due to production surge at Grasberg. Kitco ranked the top 10 largest copper mining companies worldwide based on...
Marketsinvesting.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures, Stocks Tumble On Fed Taper Plans; USD, Gold Rebound

Fed minutes reveal most FOMC members ready to taper this year. Futures contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 as well as global stocks fell in pre-US open trading on Thursday after the Fed minutes revealed the US central bank is preparing to slow stimulus, and the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to damage global economic growth.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Realized Bitcoin Price Breaks All-Time High

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The realized price of bitcoin has broken its all-time high reached on May...
Industryjwnenergy.com

BHP quits oil, piles into potash in overhaul for CEO

BHP Group unveiled the most sweeping change to its business since the world’s biggest miner was created two decades ago, as it plans an escape away from fossil fuels to shift toward what it calls “future facing” commodities and clears up some longstanding questions facing investors. BHP will sell its...
Businessinvesting.com

4 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips

Even though the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant has been worrying investors, interest in commodities is soaring. That’s because President Biden’s infrastructure bill makes the prospects bright for several commodities. Consequently, we think it could be wise to bet on quality commodities stocks, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Glencore (OTC:GLNCY), Fortescue Metals (FSUGY), and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL). They are currently trading below their 52-week price highs but have immense growth potential. Let’s look closer.The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant has been worrying investors regarding its potential to slow the pace of economic recovery. However, investors’ interest in commodity stocks has been growing this year with the reopening of economic activities. This is evidenced by the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund’s (DBC) 15% gains over the past six months.
MarketsUS News and World Report

BHP Reshapes Portfolio, Set to Quit London's FTSE

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group reported its best annual profit in nearly a decade on soaring iron ore prices, as the world's biggest listed miner announced an exit from its $13 billion petroleum business in a portfolio shake-up that will see it leave London's FTSE100 index. On a day of sweeping...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Bitcoin – Heading for new highs?

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam talks about price movements in bitcoin as it threatens to break some big levels and shakes off the Tuesday’s record crypto hack. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Eyes 62-61 Support Level

The risk off is in full swing with USD trading higher after a few Fed members noted that policy should turn towards tapering very soon. Investors are looking to move into the US as stock market is coming down, in line with crude oil. Crude has some hard times to...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold: Has The Rotation Begun?

On the Aug. 19 2021 the Fed minutes revealed that the tapering could possibly begin this year instead of early 2022. The minutes revealed there was a divide between certain state departments that would rather wait for the next jobs report before committing to a date to begin reducing their massive monthly payments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy