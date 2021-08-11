Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, independent investigators conclude
Editor’s Note: As of press time, news outlets have reported that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned effective in 14 days from Tuesday, Aug. 10. After a nearly five-month investigation, independent investigators appointed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a report Tuesday concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed several women through unwanted groping, kissing, hugging […]www.amherstbee.com
