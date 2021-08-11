Cancel
Newmarket, NH

When Will This Newmarket New Hampshire Cat Lover’s Dream Open?

By Sarah Sullivan
Not sure if you've heard about this place yet, but if not, let me tell you, as a cat lover, I just can't wait to go to the Tipsy Tabby in Newmarket, New Hampshire. Besides being my dream place to visit, you mean? The Tipsy Tabby is a coffee, tea and baked goods place where CATS and KITTENS live and play. Not only that, but you can adopt some of the cats! The Tipsy Tabby has partnered with Cat Tales Rescue in Seabrook. Click here to find out more about them.

