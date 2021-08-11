When Will This Newmarket New Hampshire Cat Lover’s Dream Open?

If you have ever lost something really valuable or sentimental you know how anxiety inducing it is. You can’t sleep, you feel guilty, it is not a fun situation to be in. Over the weekend officer Bob McGrath (an Animal Control Officer in Rye) was patrolling Cable Beach. He came upon a woman named Olivia who was out metal detecting. He could tell she wasn't out there recreationally, this was not for fun! It came out that she was looking for her engagement ring that she only had for a month. The ring had fallen off her hand in the water and she was desperately trying to find it. They chatted for a little longer and then went their separate ways but Olivia’s story was weighing heavy on officer Mcgrath’s mind and heart.