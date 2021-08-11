Strategic Metals Announces Promising Geological and Analytical Results From Mint Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, SW Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 548 claims (the 'Property') totaling 13,700 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Central Newfoundland Belt. The Baie Verte Peninsula currently hosts all of Newfoundland's gold production. Producing mines include Anaconda Mining Inc.'s Point Rousse gold mine and Rambler Metals Mining operations. Former producing mines include the Terra Nova Mine, and deposits of the Rambler Mining Camp. All of these mines are in close proximity to the Baie Verte Brompton Line (BVBL). There are more than 100 gold prospects and zones, many of which are orogenic-style, related to major splays and related second-order structures linked to the Baie Verte Brompton Line.Falcon has acquired ground over a 50km corridor along the BVBL.