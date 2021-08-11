Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Strategic Metals Announces Promising Geological and Analytical Results From Mint Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, SW Yukon

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or the 'Company') announces highly encouraging results from a recently completed program involving detailed geological mapping and rock sampling at its Mint porphyry copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project located in southwestern Yukon. Highlights from the program include:. Delineation of...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porphyry#Als#Smd#Strategic Metals#Canadian#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Signs LOI to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Mystery, Till and Marilyn Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokomon Iron Inc.'s Moosehead gold project.
Economycharlottenews.net

More High-Grade Gold Results from Tempus' Elizabeth Project

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (' Tempus ' or the ' Company ') (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results from the three remaining diamond drill-holes (EZ-21-01, EZ-21-02 and EZ-21-03) from the assay batch submitted to the SGS Canada Inc. lab in June, incorporating the first four holes drilled in the 2021 drilling program at Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada. Assays from the other hole of the batch, EZ-21-04 were reported on 10 August, including ‘bonanza' grades.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Options the South Kitikmeot Gold Project, Nunavut

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has optioned the South Kitikmeot Gold Project ('Project') to Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited ('Viridis'), an Australian company. South Kitikmeot Gold Project. The South Kitikmeot...
Businessdallassun.com

Patriot Battery Metals Commences Multiple Work Programs at the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce its has commenced an expansive exploration campaign at its flagship Corvette-FCI Property (the 'Property'), Quebec, which includes remote sensing, ground and airborne geophysical surveys, as well as prospecting and rock sampling.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gungnir Hits Massive Sulphides at Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that on-going drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden continues to intersect sulphide mineralization including a 10-metre core interval containing several narrow sections of massiv:e and semi-massive sulphides in hole LAP21-02. Please click link for drill core photo (core photo).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Lithium Commences Environmental Assessment Process With BLM, Updates Plan Of Operations And Provides Update On Work Programs At TLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") is currently reviewing an Administrative Draft Environmental Assessment ("EA") for American Lithium's proposed Plan of Operations ("PO") for its Tonopah Lithium Claims Project ("TLC"). This PO was filed in January 2021 and accepted as complete by the BLM in June 2021 (see press release dated June 17, 2021).
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at Charlie Ross

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) (OTCQB:GRCAF) (the 'Company'), has now completed 9,500 of its 27,300 meters 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Pasofino Gold Announces Results of a Further Six Drill Holes at the Tuzon Deposit at the Dugbe Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07A)("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results for a further six holes drilled at the Tuzon deposit on the Dugbe Gold Project, in which the Company has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest).
Economyaustinnews.net

Taiga Reports Drilling Results from the Orchid Gold Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ('Taiga') or (the 'Company') has received complete results from a 12 hole, 2139m diamond drilling program completed at it's 100%-owned Orchid project located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 120km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 70km south of SSR Mining's Inc.'s Seabee Gold Operation, host of the Seabee and Santoy gold deposits. The Orchid property consists of 7,900ha overlying the same structural features and within rocks similar to those currently being mined at the Santoy deposit. The property is considered to have excellent potential to host significant gold mineralization and carries no underlying royalties or encumbrances.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that at its Annual shareholders meeting held on August 17, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:. Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, Paola Farnesi,...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Metals Creek Reports Final Results from Recently Completed Drilling at Dona Lake

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek)is pleased to announce final diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-016 and DL21-017 from the phase II diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 18, 2020).
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Goldrea Identifies New Copper Target and Expand Porphyry Copper Potential at Cannonball Project in the Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR)(FSE:GOJ)(OTC PINK:GORAF) ('Goldrea' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that independent consultants have identified a previously unknown area of copper mineralization (referred to as the Juice Box Zone) in the central part of the Company's Cannonball Property. The mineralized zone has only recently been exposed by melting snowpack and currently consists of an irregular shaped area (roughly 300 meters by 300 meters) which exhibits widespread narrow quartz - carbonate veins containing pyrite and chalcopyrite. Most of the mineralized area is still covered by snow but careful examination has identified veins in most of the scattered outcrops within the new zone.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Stratabound Announces Option Grant

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") announced that as of August 18, 2021 it has issued a total of 5,425,000 common stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to Directors and Consultants of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of Stratabound for $0.13 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The options will vest 50% immediately with the remaining 50% to vest in one year from grant date.
buffalonynews.net

Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 548 claims (the 'Property') totaling 13,700 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Central Newfoundland Belt. The Baie Verte Peninsula currently hosts all of Newfoundland's gold production. Producing mines include Anaconda Mining Inc.'s Point Rousse gold mine and Rambler Metals Mining operations. Former producing mines include the Terra Nova Mine, and deposits of the Rambler Mining Camp. All of these mines are in close proximity to the Baie Verte Brompton Line (BVBL). There are more than 100 gold prospects and zones, many of which are orogenic-style, related to major splays and related second-order structures linked to the Baie Verte Brompton Line.Falcon has acquired ground over a 50km corridor along the BVBL.
Salamanca Press

Silver One Commences Drilling in all its 100% Owned, High-grade, Gold-Copper Cherokee Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) - "Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a 1,500-meter diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Cherokee Project located in eastern Nevada, USA. Cherokee is a district-size exploration play with multiple epithermal vein targets that have never been drill tested, plus excellent discovery potential for additional mineralized systems within the Company's extensive property holdings. The current drilling will test rich silver-copper-gold epithermal vein targets, both along-strike and to depth, on patented claims overlying the past producing Cherokee and Southeast Cherokee historic workings (Figures 1 and 2). Additional drilling of veins and targets outside patented land, but still within the Company's claims, is planned for 2022 following environmental permitting.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Viva Gold Provides Update on Metallurgical Test Work and Ongoing RC Step-Out Drilling at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to inform investors that it has retained Kappes, Cassiday & Associates of Reno, Nevada to commence a program of metallurgical testwork. This program is designed to optimize heap leach gold recovery at Viva's Tonopah gold project in western Nevada. A series of tests designed to demonstrate gold and silver recovery by heap leaching, including crushing, bottle roll and column leach tests, will be conducted over the next three to four months. This program will provide valuable information required to support pre-feasibility/feasibility study of the project.
Metal Mininginvestorideas.com

Colombian Gold Stock News - O2Gold Inc. (TSXV: $OTGO.V) Begins Drilling and New Ground Geophysics Results Extend the Projected Vein Mineralization of Aurora-Quintanillo

TORONTO - August 17, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) O2Gold Inc. ("O2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce that it has begun drilling at the Aurora mine targets, the site of an expected 2,000 meters of drilling. The Company has also received the results of additional geophysics surveying in the Aurora project area.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Azarga Metals Announces Updated Resource and PEA on Unkur Copper-Silver Project

Base PEA Case proposes average annual production of 11.7ktpa copper and 2.9Mozpa silver in concentrates over a 14-year mine life. 4-years open-pit mining at 2.75Mtpa followed by 10-years underground mining at 2.0Mtpa. Use of SART processing in early years to process oxide material, followed by conventional sulphide flotation. At Consensus...
Environmentmining.com

Clean Air Metals reports PGM grades from Thunder Bay North project

Clean Air Metals (TSXV: AIR) reports good platinum group metal grades from drilling on its Thunder Bay North property 50 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and 60 km southeast of the Lac Des Iles palladium mine. Hole CL21-004 from the Current Lake deposit infill program intersected 13 metres grading...

Comments / 0

Community Policy