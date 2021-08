On Aug. 23, in the capital of Brasília, Indigenous peoples from regions all over Brazil will join forces with trade unionists, progressive groups, and Indigenous representatives from around the world in the “Luta pela Vida” (the Struggle for Life). Under far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, and at the urging of agribusiness lobbyists and other international, profit-seeking entities, deforestation of the Amazon has increased dramatically, prompting academics and environmental activists to warn that the Amazon rainforest “will collapse if Bolsonaro remains president.” This summer, coinciding with dire warnings that humanity is running out of time to prevent runaway climate change, scientists determined that the Amazon had made the environmentally devastating transition from a major “carbon sink” to a carbon-emitting source.