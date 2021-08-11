Cancel
Timberline Provides Exploration and Corporate Updates

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ('Timberline' or the 'Company') provides a mid-season update on exploration at its 100%-controlled Eureka Project in Nevada. Exploration activities continue in a fully funded program encompassing numerous Carlin-type gold occurrences over the 62 km2 (24 mi2) land position. An extensive drill program is underway, both to offset recent and historic high-grade (> 3 g/t Au) drill intercepts, and to test new undrilled targets. The Company's objectives are to discover additional high-grade gold in and around the current resource and to advance new targets across the district-scale property with geologic mapping, geophysics, and geochemistry.

