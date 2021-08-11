Timberline Provides Exploration and Corporate Updates

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") announced that as of August 18, 2021 it has issued a total of 5,425,000 common stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to Directors and Consultants of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of Stratabound for $0.13 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The options will vest 50% immediately with the remaining 50% to vest in one year from grant date.