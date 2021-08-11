Cancel
Halberd Corporation Adds Blood-Borne Disease Treatment Capability With Addition Of Noted Nephrologist

 8 days ago

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) today confirmed the addition of Dr. Ned Kronfol as a member of its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Kronfol is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and retired in 2019 as Adjunct Clinical Professor from the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Among many other notable accomplishments, Dr. Kronfol served as Medical Director- Renal Care Group/Fresenius Kidney Cat Lake Village, AR from 1987-2017.

