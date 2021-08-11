Halberd Corporation Adds Blood-Borne Disease Treatment Capability With Addition Of Noted Nephrologist

A review of selected investigational long-active treatment options for HIV. Since the start of the HIV epidemic 40 years ago, the FDA has approved over 40 medications and medication combinations to treat HIV.1 For years, people living with HIV (PLWH) and providers have been asking for long-acting therapy options with the hope that these would increase patient adherence, achieve a durable undetectable viral load, decrease HIV transmission, and improve quality of life.2 Earlier this year their request was answered with the US approval of long-acting cabotegravir/rilpivirine (CAB-LA/RPV-LA; Cabenuva). This regimen is a monthly set of dual injections for the treatment of HIV in PLWH who are virally suppressed.3 Although this is the first approved long-acting HIV treatment, there are numerous other long-acting HIV therapies under investigation by a wide array of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Two of the treatments furthest along in development are islatravir and lenacapavir. Both options are also first-in-class medications and their approvals would bring 2 new classes of medications to the fight against HIV.