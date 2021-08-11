Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dan Stevens needed to remove 'emotional baggage' when playing robot

By Celebretainment
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Stevens had to remove his "emotional baggage" when portraying a robot in 'I'm Your Man'. The 'Downton Abbey' star features in the rom-com as a robot called Tom who has been designed to have relationships with women and explained how he had to approach the role differently than to previous movies.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Will Ferrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Metro#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Dan Stevens: ‘The bodice ripper never quite goes away, I don’t think it ever will’

When I speak to Dan Stevens, he’s in Los Angeles, shooting Gaslit, a forthcoming TV show that sounds like the definitive deep dive into the Watergate scandal. It’s full of big hitters – Stevens and Betty Gilpin playing John and Mo Dean, Sean Penn and Julia Roberts as John and Martha Mitchell – and is based on the podcast Slow Burn, which is marvellous, if you get a minute and want a refresh on who these people are.
TV Showscrossroadstoday.com

Dan Stevens uncomfortable with early Twitter show scrutiny

Dan Stevens found it “a bit distressing” that so many people wrote about ‘Downton Abbey’ on Twitter. The 39-year-old actor – who became a household name thanks to his role as Matthew Crawley in the period drama – found it “interesting and exciting” that the saga was one of the first TV shows to be “live-tweeted” in a big way but he admitted it also made it tougher because so many people were offering instant opinions.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Dan Stevens

Revolution in the head: from Maniac to Homecoming, the era of introspective TV. From Cary Fukunaga’s Maniac to Julia Roberts’ new Amazon show, television is exploring its darkest subject yet – the human brain – and it all started with Tony Soprano on a horse. The Man Who Invented Christmas...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Dan Stevens makes rare comment on career after Downton Abbey exit

Downton Abbey fans will know that Matthew Crawley's exit from the period drama eight years ago was one of the most shocking moments from the beloved show. Not only was the character's death dramatic, but actor Dan Stevens' decision to wave goodbye to Highclere Castle was eye-opening. Although the actor...
Moviesimdb.com

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana Movie ‘Spencer’ Sets Release Date

Pablo Larrain’s biographical drama “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, is coming to theaters in November. The movie, from Neon and Topic Studios, will premiere in competition at the Toronto and Venice film festivals. Originally expected to debut in 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, “Spencer” will hit in...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding & More Join The Voice Cast

While Lucasfilm has had many celebrated animated shows in the past, it only feels like just right now—ever since the Disney Investors Day event where they announced 10 new projects—that Disney is really trying to turn their $4 billion dollar investment into a bigger cultural juggernaut in the way Marvel is. That means a wave of new live-action shows, some movies getting back on their feet and exploring new ways to give “Star Wars” new life. One of those attempts will be “Star Wars: Visions,” which is very much unlike the animated shows largely overseen by David Filoni and made in-house at Lucasfilm Animation. “Star Wars: Visions” is made in the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime, and it tapped many famous Japanime studios to make and conceived of the stories in an anthology show.
MoviesVanity Fair

When Fandoms Stop Playing Nice

As midnight neared on Hollywood Boulevard, the fights broke out. Not real fights—lightsaber battles. It was May 18, 1999, and soon the doors of the Chinese Theatre would open for the first public screenings of the first Star Wars film in 16 years, The Phantom Menace. The premiere for 1977’s original Star Wars had taken place at this same theater, making it a sacred place for lifelong fans of George Lucas’s space saga. Many of the attendees had camped out on the street for weeks, which was the only way to guarantee access in the first-come-first-served era before advance ticket sales and assigned seats. I was on the scene to cover the opening night festivities for the Associated Press, and there really was a carnival aspect to it, like an intergalactic Mardi Gras.
Movies/Film

‘Emily the Criminal’ Will Star Aubrey Plaza as Emily, a Criminal

Aubrey Plaza movies are never a bad thing, so let’s all get excited about Emily the Criminal, a film Plaza will produce and star in. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal will have Plaza playing a woman with heavy debts who gets involved in a credit card scam. The scam goes perfectly and she lives happily ever after. Oh, no, my mistake. Actually, things go wrong and there are “deadly consequences.”
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain Reunite in HBO’s Bergman Remake

We have only a month or so to wait until Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are reunited on-screen for HBO’s adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” With the release of HBO’s official trailer for the limited series comes confirmation that it will debut September 12 on HBO and HBO Max. “Scenes From a Marriage” will world premiere several episodes at the Venice Film Festival ahead of its premiere. “Scenes From a Marriage” is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries of the same name. The series transports the ’70s-set story of the Swedish original to modern day America. Chastain...
First Showing

Michael Caine & Aubrey Plaza on a Book Tour in 'Best Sellers' Trailer

"You vanquished my fears - and for that, I am forever grateful." Screen Media Films has released the first official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Best Sellers, marking the feature directorial debut of Canadian actress Lina Roessler. This film first premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year (but did not screen online initially), and is also playing at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival and Melbourne Film Festival. When Lucy inherits her father's publishing house, and realizes it's in trouble, she discovers a cranky, retired author still owes them a book. So she convinces him to reluctantly embark on a final book tour to help them out. Michael Caine co-stars with Aubrey Plaza, and a cast including Cary Elwes, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, and Veronica Ferres. This looks like some good indie fun, with two performances that seem to have some offbeat chemistry and charm. It also reminds me of The End of the Tour, one of my favorites.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Dane DeHaan Falls in Love With Every Character He Plays

Dane Dehaan as The Priest from Fleabag. Photograph by Christian Högstedt. For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Dane DeHaan is neither the religious nor spiritual type. “I’m...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix reveals first look at Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson

Netflix has revealed the first look at The Lost Daughter, a new movie directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Olivia Colman plays Leda, a middle-aged divorcee who takes a vacation to Italy after her daughters go to live with their father in Canada. However, her beach trip takes a dark turn when she becomes obsessed with another woman and her daughter, which prompts Leda to begin to confront her own troubled past. Jessie Buckley plays a younger version of Leda, while Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, and Paul Mescal also star.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Nicole Kidman, is that you? Actor rocks pixie cut for new show

When it comes to her hair, Nicole Kidman is known for her long, auburn or blond waves — so when she was spotted recently with a pixie cut, fans definitely took note. The Oscar winner, 54, shared a photo of herself on Instagram rocking a sleek, very short hairstyle in her signature, strawberry blond shade.
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Who is Finn’s biological father?: Rumors from The Bold and The Beautiful!

The Bold and The Beautiful is one of the longest-running American TV soap operas today! The show’s popularity speaks for its 8,552 episodes, as recorded back on the 2nd of July 2021. The new tease for the forthcoming episodes teases the origin of John “Finn” Finnegan, portrayed by Tanner Novlan. As per the rumours and several spoilers, there is a revelation that Finn’s biological father might be Lance, played by Adam Huss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy