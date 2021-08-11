Dan Stevens needed to remove 'emotional baggage' when playing robot

"You vanquished my fears - and for that, I am forever grateful." Screen Media Films has released the first official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Best Sellers, marking the feature directorial debut of Canadian actress Lina Roessler. This film first premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year (but did not screen online initially), and is also playing at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival and Melbourne Film Festival. When Lucy inherits her father's publishing house, and realizes it's in trouble, she discovers a cranky, retired author still owes them a book. So she convinces him to reluctantly embark on a final book tour to help them out. Michael Caine co-stars with Aubrey Plaza, and a cast including Cary Elwes, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, and Veronica Ferres. This looks like some good indie fun, with two performances that seem to have some offbeat chemistry and charm. It also reminds me of The End of the Tour, one of my favorites.