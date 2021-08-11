Cancel
My First Time in America Was My First Time at Disney World—and Also Hooters

By Zainab Sha h
Bon Appétit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am in America and it’s my favorite thing in the world. It’s a place called Orlando, Florida, and they say there are alligators around, but I’ve yet to see one. I’ve met Mickey Mouse and Minnie too, and Snow White and a few of the dwarves. Tomorrow we’ll go back to Disney World to see the rest of it and probably meet Cinderella. I care about these people, but it’s getting harder and harder for me to admit this to my friends, so I decide I’ll keep the photos to myself when I go back to Lahore at the start of eighth grade.

