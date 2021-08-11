Drew Smyly pitching to make his father proud

Smyly allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings against the Cardinals on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision. The left-hander has gone exactly four innings in each of his past three starts, posting a collective 4.50 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over that span. He didn't fool many Cardinals batters Wednesday, inducing only nine swinging strikes and collecting a mere two punchouts, but Smyly bounced back reasonably well after giving up a three-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the first frame. His recent inability to go deep into contests and mediocre 4.50 ERA and 1.41 WHIP on the campaign make Smyly a rather uninspiring option in mixed fantasy leagues, particularly considering the fact that his K/9 has sunk to 8.0 this season. However, he has built some interest since the start of June with a 3.35 ERA and 5-0 record over 11 games.