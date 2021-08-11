Cancel
Drew Smyly pitching to make his father proud

By Gabriel Burns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 8 days ago
When Braves starter Drew Smyly logged six innings in Tuesday’s win over the Reds, his biggest fan was in attendance for the first time in over two years. Smyly’s father, Todd, was in an Infiniti Suite at Truist Park to see his son pitch in person for the first time since early 2019. Todd has been enduring health problems, including colon cancer and cirrhosis. Smyly went home to Arkansas to visit his father late in spring training, which was the most recent time he’d seen him.

