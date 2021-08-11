T-Mobile fiber-optic home broadband rollout begins in New York

It’s never been more apparent that people need faster Internet connectivity in their homes than it has been during the coronavirus pandemic. With parents working from home while kids were learning from home, strains on typical Internet connections resulted in choppy video meetings and dropped Internet-based calls for many users. As a result, many people began looking for faster Internet connections, and when shopping, more options is always better.

Typically those considering T-Mobile for their home Internet use the mobile carrier’s 5G or LTE networks for wireless connectivity. However, T-Mobile is rolling out a new home Internet option using fiber-optic connections. The service is rolling out in New York City first.

T-Mobile’s service promises a synchronous connection with 940 Mbps uploads and downloads with no data throttling and no data caps. Many major cable broadband Internet providers, such as Xfinity, hit users with data caps that can result in significant additional charges for those working from home or streaming lots of video. T-Mobile’s broadband offering includes a Wi-Fi 6 router and a dedicated support team.

Another important aspect is that there are no annual contracts. Some traditional cable broadband providers lock users into a contract with fees for canceling early to get lower pricing. Reports indicate that while the service is rolling out in New York City, it hasn’t been officially announced by T-Mobile broadly, and invites are going out to users who live in served areas.

One potential caveat for those who prefer calling if they need service is that T-Mobile doesn’t offer phone support. Rather, all support has to be conducted via chat or email. That’s probably for the best considering T-Mobile and Sprint tend to farm support out to foreign countries, particularly India or China. Many native English speakers have difficulty understanding the accents from those areas, and others, making chat and email support a better option in some circumstances. Pricing is reportedly set at $60 per month and includes an eero pro 6 router.