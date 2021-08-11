How to spot the insect infecting Florida palm trees

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». For nearly as long as there has existed a state called Florida, there has also endured a fantasy of Florida: a paradisiacal Shangri-La of windswept beaches, kaleidoscopic skies, and year-round tropical weather inviting enough to take the sting out of any blistering cold, Northern winter. Tourists, snowbirds, and permanent transplants alike have flocked to the state in search of this Floridian daydream. Beginning in the mid-1950s and through the early 1980s, a loosely affiliated group of young Black painters, mostly from in and around the Ft. Pierce area on the state’s eastern coast, began to paint the mythologized land- and seascapes. This group of painters has retrospectively come to be known as the Highwaymen — a nod to their mobile means of selling these bucolic depictions — and a small but important eponymous exhibition on the collective, currently up at Charles Moffett Gallery, uplifts its body of work into a broader spotlight.