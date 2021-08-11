Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

How to spot the insect infecting Florida palm trees

By Lourdes Mederos-U. Florida
Futurity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new publication offers an in-depth look at the insect, Haplaxius crudus, that infects more than a dozen species of palm trees worldwide with a deadly disease called lethal bronzing. Homeowners, nursery managers, arborists, and landscapers now have access to the first of what will be many resources to help...

www.futurity.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insects#Palm Trees#Infectious Diseases#Bacteria#Ifas#Edis#University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Another COVID-19 Infection Record Set With 25,991 New Cases

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The CDC and United States Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday night that 25,991 new COVID-19 cases were logged in Florida on Friday. That is a new record, and brings the seven day moving average […] The article FLORIDA: Another COVID-19 Infection Record Set With 25,991 New Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
WildlifeUniversity of Florida

UF/IFAS scientist publishes new data on insect causing lethal disease in palm trees

The vast number of palm trees that enhance the landscape of homes, businesses, parks and highways throughout Florida is steadily declining and is a cause of economic concern. The responsible insect infects palm trees with a pathogen known as lethal bronzing disease, which has been making its way steadily down the state, creating significant casualties on Florida’s palm tree population.
Florida StateHyperallergic

Florida’s Kaleidoscopic Skies and Windblown Palms, Immortalized by a Cohort of Black Painters

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». For nearly as long as there has existed a state called Florida, there has also endured a fantasy of Florida: a paradisiacal Shangri-La of windswept beaches, kaleidoscopic skies, and year-round tropical weather inviting enough to take the sting out of any blistering cold, Northern winter. Tourists, snowbirds, and permanent transplants alike have flocked to the state in search of this Floridian daydream. Beginning in the mid-1950s and through the early 1980s, a loosely affiliated group of young Black painters, mostly from in and around the Ft. Pierce area on the state’s eastern coast, began to paint the mythologized land- and seascapes. This group of painters has retrospectively come to be known as the Highwaymen — a nod to their mobile means of selling these bucolic depictions — and a small but important eponymous exhibition on the collective, currently up at Charles Moffett Gallery, uplifts its body of work into a broader spotlight.
Animalsmilfordmirror.com

Escape cub burned in wildfire spotted in tree near Tahoe

An injured bear cub that escaped from a Lake Tahoe wildlife care center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a wildfire has been sighted clinging to a tree and officials at the center said Thursday they're optimistic he can be rescued a second time. A spokesman for...
Wichita, KSKSNT

How to help these insects ‘Bee’t the heat

WICHITA (KSNT) — These extreme temperatures don’t just have people seeking cooler pastures. Animals and insects across the region are also looking for a refresher. Especially bees. Amanda Alessi is the director of the Great Plains Nature Center. She said out in the sun, bees are just as thirsty as...
AnimalsTexarkana Gazette

How to control silverfish insects

Dear Heloise: I have lived in my house for many years, and from time to time there seems to be all sorts of different sizes of silverfish. I find some in the morning on top of the stove. In the middle of the night, I find them on the floor of the bathroom. Sometimes they are in a bowl in a kitchen cupboard. I have tried packets of boric acid; however, nothing seems to work. — Ann C., via email.
Florida Stateniceville.com

August garden/landscape chores for North Florida

NORTH FLORIDA — August can be a tough month for gardening. The heat, humidity, fungal diseases and insects have all taken their toll on our outdoor plants. But there are some things to do now that can make a big difference in your landscape and garden in the near future.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

State sees 20th Florida panther death for 2021

This weekend marked the 20th reported Florida panther death in the state for the year after a body of the endangered species was found in a forest, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 2- to 3-year-old cat, whose sex was not known, was found Sunday in Collier County in the Picayune Strand State Forest, according to the FWC’s Panther Pulse site. ...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Now 202 Students Positive For COVID-19 In Palm Beach Schools

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first full week of school for Palm Beach County School starts with 202 students testing positive for COVID-19. The school year started last Tuesday, and almost immediately, COVID cases were logged by school officials. As of this morning, […] The article FLORIDA: Now 202 Students Positive For COVID-19 In Palm Beach Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Wildlifebostonnews.net

For trees, carbs are key to surviving insect defoliation

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): A new study from Harvard, UMass Amherst, Boston University and MIT has revealed that a tree's carbohydrate reserves are crucial to surviving an onslaught of hungry caterpillars. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Functional Ecology'. A recent multi-year outbreak of an...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA EMERGENCY: Palm Beach County Declares Emergency Over Hospital Crisis

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over the worsening hospital situation due to COVID-19. Thousands remain hospitalized in and around the area due to the COVID crisis. The order, which is being finalized, […] The article FLORIDA EMERGENCY: Palm Beach County Declares Emergency Over Hospital Crisis appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLvegetablegrowersnews.com

Anna Meszaros is new Palm Beach County, Florida, vegetable agent

Anna Meszaros is new Palm Beach County, Florida, vegetable agent. Anna Meszaros as the new commercial horticulture (vegetable crops) Extension agent in Palm Beach County, Florida. She began on Aug. 2, and brings much experience to the vegetable extension team. Meszaros a has a horticulture engineering degree (equivalent to an...
Wildlifeearth.com

Oak trees use carbohydrate reserves to survive insect invasions

A new study from Harvard has revealed that a tree’s carbohydrate reserves are crucial to surviving insect outbreaks. According to the researchers, the biology of oak trees makes them resilient to even the most severe stressors. “Oak trees are planners, in a way,” explained study co-author Meghan Blumstein of MIT....
Florida Statesouthdadenewsleader.com

Florida City announces Palm Drive Extension Grant

Early this year, Florida City was awarded a competitive federal grant through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for $16,668,544. The money will be used to complete the conversion of the open drainage canal on Palm Drive to a culvert system. Federal monies were directed to local projects through the...
Olympia, WAleavenworthecho.com

State Officials Ask You to Check Your Trees for Invasive Insects

OLYMPIA-Are invasive species hiding in your trees? State officials ask you to check trees, lights, outdoor equipment and standing water in your yard for harmful bugs as part of National Tree Check Month in August. “August is the ideal time to look for invasive insects and report any species that...

Comments / 1

Community Policy