The Cubs dropped Game 1 earlier this afternoon, but they’ll try again tonight against left-handed Brewers pitching prospect Aaron Ashby. Tonight’s game will not be Ashby’s big league debut – that actually occurred against the Cubs earlier this year – but it will be his first big league start since then. If you recall, the Cubs managed to knock him out of that outing after he managed to record just 2 outs, thanks to 4 hits, 3 walks, and 7 total runs (4 earned). With that said … there is just one person who was in both lineups and that’s Patrick Wisdom.