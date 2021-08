We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Living in a small space takes strategy. Sure, it takes creativity to figure out how to lay out your furniture and fit guests inside when you have people over. But so much of small-space living is figuring out clever ways to boost the functionality of your space. Almost nobody knows how to do that better than college students, who live and contain much of their lives in tight quarters (and often, with roommates).