CHEYENNE – To commemorate the Office of Youth Alternatives’ 50th Anniversary, The Friends of Youth Alternatives launched a 50 for 50 campaign effective March 1st through the end of the calendar year. The Friends of Youth Alternatives’ goal is to raise $50,000 for Youth Alternatives’ 50 years of service. Proceeds from this campaign will be applied to The Friends of Youth Alternatives Endowment which aids with program related costs and provides sustainability of the much-needed services to our youth and families at no charge.