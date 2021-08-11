City of Athens calls for bond election to build new police station

A new police station that officials say is much needed could be coming to the city of Athens through a potential bond election.

The Athens City Council has set a $5.5 million bond election for November to build a new police station.

On Monday evening, the council approved its second and final reading of the ordinance calling for the Nov. 2 election. At the regular council meeting, officials learned the proposed bond would likely not require an increase in the tax rate.

"We're estimating that the tax rate impact is going to be very minimal," said Financial Advisor Marti Shew of Hilltop Securities. "It going to be a fraction of a penny."

Shew added interest rates are low and it's a great time to move forward with the project.

Mayor Toni Garrard Clay is hopeful that lowering the tax rate for the third straight year will make citizens more likely to support the proposed bond.

"It is a credit to our city staff and previous councils that we're able to lower the tax rate for the third year in a row, especially at a time when so many of us are having to crunch budgets," Clay said. "The fact that we can help our citizens by lowering the tax rate to essentially the same as in 2015 makes asking the citizens to approve this bond much more reasonable."

City Manager Elizabeth Borstad expects the city of Athens will hold public meetings regarding the proposed police station before the election.

Borstad said the city intends to be careful with using the bond and try to use the monies the city already has to fund the project as much as possible.

“We’re trying to do it as effectively and efficiently as we can with the money we have on hand,” she said. “We would be extremely frugal with the money they allow us to issue debt for.”

Athens Police Chief John Densmore said the current police station building was meant to be a temporary location about 42 years ago.

“A new inviting police department would be a tremendous asset to help build community relations, recruiting and morale,” Densmore said. “A new building is truly an investment in the city of Athens, not just the police department.”

The building was never designed to be a police station, Borstad said, adding that it did not have security or an evidence room. She said the intention is to make the building a place people feel comfortable to serve as “kind of like a beacon on the hill, where people feel safe to come into.”