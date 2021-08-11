Cancel
Cars

Keeping a diesel is greener than buying a new electric car

By Ross Clark
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Should we condemn Alok Sharma, the President of COP26, for being a dreadful old hypocrite because he preaches climate Armageddon while, by his own admission on Newsnight, still driving an diesel car? I have been critical of his insistence on holding COP26 as a live event rather than via Zoom, and I have attacked him for his fondness for clocking up air miles – something he shares with a remarkable number of climate activists. But I do feel the need to defend him over his failure so far to replace his diesel car with an electric model. The idea that we could cut carbon emissions by all rushing out and buying an electric car is bunk.

