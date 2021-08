It seems we even have some anti-vaccination healthcare professionals out there willing to endanger the lives of people to carry out their views. A Grman nurse is under investigation for injecting more than 8,000 people with saline placebo instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the saline solution is said to be harmless, the point is that the nurse deliberately put many lives in danger, including the elderly who have a much higher risk of catching the virus and dying from it.