Producer Slavvy Had a Busy Summer Making Horror Movies and Pop Songs

“A Quiet Place II” (2021, Paramount Home Video) Inevitable sequel to John Krasinski’s well-made 2018 creature feature is more of the same in regard to plot, but also delivers a similar degree of tightly ratcheted tension as its predecessor. Emily Blunt is the nominal star of the film, but much of the heavy lifting is done by Milicent Simonds and Noah Jupe as her children, who are put into harm’s way at every time by the movie’s fiendish alien invaders, as well as a host of untrustworthy human survivors, including such dependable players as Cillian Murphy (a post-apocalypse vet after “28 Days Later”), Djimon Hounsou, and Scoot McNairy. Krasinski’s plot mechanics will be well-worn to anyone who’s sat through the last half-century of alien invasion/end of the world movies, but his trump cards – the unique sensory wrinkles of the creatures’ biology, and his talent for set pieces that anchor on slow-boiling tension – remain the picture’s chief selling point (the film’s flashback opening shows that he’s adept at full-scale mayhem, too). Paramount’s Blu-ray bundles both “Quiet Place” films with a digital copy and a handful of making-of featurettes for both titles.