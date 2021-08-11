Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Producer Slavvy Had a Busy Summer Making Horror Movies and Pop Songs

By David Rolland
Miami New Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might not be familiar with Slavvy, though you might have heard about the Miami-based musician, producer, and filmmaker from his previous pseudonym, AbdeCaf, under which he put out a couple of albums that gained the support of mega DJ-producer Diplo. Or perhaps you heard of his alias, Mystvries, under...

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Songs#Horror Movies#Music Video#Play Music#Dj#New Times#Fiu#Lo Fi#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieshypebeast.com

Hollywood Is Making a Movie About K-Pop, Titled 'K-Pop: Lost in America'

According to reports, South Korean entertainment company CJ E&M is now developing a movie centered around K-pop for Hollywood. Titled K-Pop: Lost in America, the film will be directed by South Korean director Yoon Je-gyun with pre-production casting starting in August. Linda Obst will serve as a producer on the film, bringing her expertise that helped movies like Interstellar, Contact and Sleepless in Seattle.
Beauty & Fashiontheurbannews.com

Songs, Movies & Moments: August 2021

Actress and comedienne Mo’Nique has recently signed a development deal with Endemol Shine North America, reuniting her with Cris Abrego (Producer of VH1’s Charm School), who is currently the Chairman of the Americas, Banijay, and President and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings. According to Shadow and Act, Mo’Nique will develop...
Moviesthelosangelesbeat.com

Movies Till Dawn: Horror Business (The New Blood)

“A Quiet Place II” (2021, Paramount Home Video) Inevitable sequel to John Krasinski’s well-made 2018 creature feature is more of the same in regard to plot, but also delivers a similar degree of tightly ratcheted tension as its predecessor. Emily Blunt is the nominal star of the film, but much of the heavy lifting is done by Milicent Simonds and Noah Jupe as her children, who are put into harm’s way at every time by the movie’s fiendish alien invaders, as well as a host of untrustworthy human survivors, including such dependable players as Cillian Murphy (a post-apocalypse vet after “28 Days Later”), Djimon Hounsou, and Scoot McNairy. Krasinski’s plot mechanics will be well-worn to anyone who’s sat through the last half-century of alien invasion/end of the world movies, but his trump cards – the unique sensory wrinkles of the creatures’ biology, and his talent for set pieces that anchor on slow-boiling tension – remain the picture’s chief selling point (the film’s flashback opening shows that he’s adept at full-scale mayhem, too). Paramount’s Blu-ray bundles both “Quiet Place” films with a digital copy and a handful of making-of featurettes for both titles.
MoviesWRAL

NCMA Summer Movies: The Wiz

In this adaptation of the classic Wizard of Oz story, Dorothy (Diana Ross) is a shy Harlem kindergarten teacher who is transported to the mysterious metropolis of Oz. Hoping to find her way back home, she goes in search of the powerful wizard in Emerald City and befriends characters who face challenges of their own. “Sidney Lumet’s spectacular, joyous production of The Wiz generates a mood of wonder and sentimental rapture.” (Washington Post)
MoviesNME

‘Parasite’ and ‘Interstellar’ producers working on new film set in the world of K-pop

Parasite executive producer Miky Lee and Interstellar producer Lynda Obst have teamed up to work on a new movie set in the world of K-pop. The forthcoming film is currently titled K-Pop Lost In America and is described as a “road movie”, according to Variety. The film will reportedly revolve around a K-pop boyband who accidentally end up in Texas two days before their grand global debut in New York City, and must find a way to make it there with limited time and money.
Moviesarcamax.com

Jodie Foster dreams of directing a horror movie

Jodie Foster wants to direct a horror film. The 58-year-old actress is a huge fan of Jordan Peele's 2017 hit 'Get Out' and if an opportunity to make a similar movie presented itself to her, she'd jump at the chance. Asked about her movie-making ambitions, she shared: "You never know,...
Moviesphiladelphiaweekly.com

Making movies

Heather Brawley and her fiancée, Kirstie Muñoz, recently had two short films in the New Hope Film Festival – one in the 2020 screenings, and one in 2021. Their two films have racked up a cumulative 16 festival selections in the past year, and they also took home an award at the New Hope festival.
Saint Louis, MOwearemoviegeeks.com

Slasher Throwback FINAL SUMMER Teams Horror Movie Vets With St. Louis Actor Bishop Stevens

Cult horror stars Tom Atkins (NIGHT OF THE CREEPS, HALLOWEEN III) and Thom Mathews (RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD, FRIDAY THE 13th Pt 6: JASON LIVES) are teaming up for the new slasher throwback thriller FINAL SUMMER for a 2022 release. One of Atkins and Mathews’ costars in FINAL SUMMER is St. Louis-based Bishop Stevens, the WCW Wrestler-turned-actor. Stevens trained with the legendary 8-time World Champion Harley Race before signing with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) under the name “THE ATOMIC DOGG”. The North St. Louis County-native Bishop has a number of good film acting roles under his belt now, including parts in GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR, NO GOOD HEROES (read my interview with that film’s director HERE), LOCKDOWN, and TV shows such as AMC’s The Walking Dead, FOX’s Empire, and NBC’s Chicago PD. Bishop has had the opportunity to work with such stars as Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Lobo Sebastian, Michael Pare’, Zazie Beetz, Colin Ford, Kevin Sizemore, Michael Beach, Kate Mara & Ellen Page. In addition to acting, Stevens is a motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast.
MusicTulsa World

25 songs inspired by movies

Many movies feature music that reaches beyond the silver screen and stays with us long after the last credits have rolled. But sometimes the influence works in reverse and movies inspire songs.
MoviesPopculture

'Free Guy' Hits on All Cylinders, Making It the Movie of the Summer (Review)

Summer movies are in full swing, and one of the more notable films will finally be released on Aug. 13. Free Guy, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Lil Rel Howery and Jodie Comer, was set to be released a year ago but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But after watching the action-packed two-hour blockbuster in theaters, the year-long wait is well worth it.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

New Music Video Shows Christopher Walken Dancing In Over 50 Movies

Christopher Walken is known for putting down the moves in some of his films, and now there is a music video compiling his dancing in over 50 movies of his! It was several years ago when someone from HuffPo Entertainment created the music video of Walken but was subsequently taken down. Then, it re-emerged by 2014 and has thankfully stayed put since.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

45 of the Best Classic Horror Movies of All Time

There is nothing like staying up at night and watching a spooky film. If you're looking to find the perfect scary movie to watch tonight (or, if you prefer, to save for Halloween), our list of must-see classic horror movies will help guide you. Whether you are a fan of...
MusicStereogum

Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2021

The votes are in, and we can now present the results of our annual Song Of The Summer poll. The 10 biggest vote-getters are below, first as a countdown, then in handy playlist format. “Fun” fact: This is the first time an indie song has won since Future Islands in...
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

50 of the Most Popular Movie Songs.

50 of the Most Popular Movie Songs. Silent films employed music to set the background and tone in the early days of filmmaking. The music helped define the tone for the picture, helping viewers to determine if it was meant to be serious, spooky, or funny. While much has changed in terms of cinema and how music is employed in movies, the role of songs in movies has not. The carefully timed track still helps to set the tone, whether it’s tear-jerking lyrics over a flowing tune or a fast-paced power ballad that pulls viewers into the action.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

AIPT Movies Podcast: Summer Movie Catchup

In the first episode of the new AIPT Movies podcast, Alex Harris, Tim Gardiner, and Matt Paul catchup on recent summer releases like F9: the Fast Saga, Black Widow, and – to the dismay of a surprise guest – Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins. The gang also goes over some movie news and a few older films like the under-the-radar comic adaption The Empty Man and the frequently maligned 1997 Spawn movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy