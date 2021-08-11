Announcing the Hillsborough Township Scarecrow Festival

As we continue to celebrate Hillsborough Township’s 250th Anniversary, we’d like to invite residents, businesses and organizations to participate in the Township’s first-ever Scarecrow Festival! Participants can create scarecrows that depict historic people and famous characters or they can go the traditional route. All entries are welcome as long as they are family-friendly and homemade. Scarecrows will grace the grassy knoll and winding pathway beside the Rain Garden at the Municipal Complex. Click here for information on registering your handcrafted scarecrow for the Scarecrow Festival.