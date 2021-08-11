Chad Mendes Shocked UFC Allowed BKFC Signing While Under Contract
Chad Mendes has praised the UFC for allowing him to sign with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship while still under contract with the promotion. Mendes, who is a former UFC title challenger, competed on MMA’s biggest stage from 2011 to 2018. Despite falling short of UFC gold in fights against José Aldo and Conor McGregor, “Money” racked up victories over the likes of Clay Guida, Rani Yahya, Nik Lentz, and Darren Elkins during his time in the promotion.www.mmanews.com
