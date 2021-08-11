Big News For Chaundee Brown Jr.

Former Michigan do-it-all wing Chaundee Brown Jr. recently went undrafted but he wasn't on the free agent market for long. The 6-5, 215-pounder linked up with the Los Angeles Lakers for the summer league and apparently, he made a quick impression.

Brown Jr. is officially a Laker after signing with the team after two games. Terms of the deal were not released.

In 112 games (74 starts) for Wake Forest and Michigan, Brown Jr. averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.6 minutes. In his lone season at Michigan, Brown Jr. averaged 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds and was named to the 2021 NCAA All-East Regional Team. He became a fan favorite around Ann Arbor because of his toughness, work ethic, tenacious defense and ability to pretty much do anything asked of him.

That kind of versatility obviously appealed to the Lakers brass, and now he's officially an NBA player. He hasn't exactly stuff the stat sheet through two summer league games, but as always, he's done a little bit of everything. He's played 20.5 minutes and scored 9.5 points per contest. He's also grabbed 3.5 boards per game and is shooting 37.5% from three-point range. The numbers aren't eye popping, but Brown's energy, effort and attitude likely have been, which is why he's now a part of the Lakeshow.