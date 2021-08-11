Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Big News For Chaundee Brown Jr.

By Brandon Brown
Posted by 
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBoXH_0bOLfozq00

Former Michigan do-it-all wing Chaundee Brown Jr. recently went undrafted but he wasn't on the free agent market for long. The 6-5, 215-pounder linked up with the Los Angeles Lakers for the summer league and apparently, he made a quick impression.

Brown Jr. is officially a Laker after signing with the team after two games. Terms of the deal were not released.

In 112 games (74 starts) for Wake Forest and Michigan, Brown Jr. averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.6 minutes. In his lone season at Michigan, Brown Jr. averaged 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds and was named to the 2021 NCAA All-East Regional Team. He became a fan favorite around Ann Arbor because of his toughness, work ethic, tenacious defense and ability to pretty much do anything asked of him.

That kind of versatility obviously appealed to the Lakers brass, and now he's officially an NBA player. He hasn't exactly stuff the stat sheet through two summer league games, but as always, he's done a little bit of everything. He's played 20.5 minutes and scored 9.5 points per contest. He's also grabbed 3.5 boards per game and is shooting 37.5% from three-point range. The numbers aren't eye popping, but Brown's energy, effort and attitude likely have been, which is why he's now a part of the Lakeshow.

Comments / 0

WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
403
Followers
388
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big News#The Los Angeles Lakers#Wake Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Rasheed Wallace News

Longtime NBA big man Rasheed Wallace has a new job. The former Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers star is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Wallace, who made four All-Star teams and won an NBA title during his 16-year professional career, had been a high school head coach in North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with the Pistons in 2013-14.
NBA247Sports

What anonymous NBA scouts are saying about Bronny James

With the 2021 NBA Draft officially in the books, scouts are already taking a look ahead to the future college recruiting classes and the top players to come. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, is already heavily under the microscope. At just 16 years old, James is currently a 247Sports...

Comments / 0

Community Policy