One Piece of Paper Clutter You’re Storing in the Wrong Place
Coupons are wild, when you think about it. Each one is basically a piece of paper clutter that you're willingly hanging on to, and makes you want to spend money. Yes, coupons offer the promise of saving money, but this is the ploy. The company who issued the coupon isn't doing you a favor — it knows the promise of saving money will get you to spend money — money you likely wouldn't have shelled out without the coupon. Plus, getting you into the store usually ensures you'll make impulse purchases.
