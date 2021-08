Upgraded lighting on your 4x4 can make a world of difference in how well you see the road or trail forward and behind in the dark of night, inclement weather, and dusty conditions. However, as it is with most things in life, you get what you pay for. Top-shelf aftermarket lighting is not cheap, and neither are the high-quality bumpers used to support those lights. It doesn't matter whether you're driving an older rig or something like a high-performance Ford Raptor, high-quality aftermarket accessory products are a good investment.