I was in your shoes twenty years ago. At that time, I thought that becoming a doctor was all about gaining medical knowledge. When I started my clinical rotations, I was convinced that the “history of present illness” is the most important aspect of patient evaluation. As a resident, I felt that navigating through the differential diagnosis and treatment options is all that medicine is about. Now, being an attending for several years, I have come to realize that it is the often ignored and underestimated art of obtaining a social history that will enable you to treat the patient rather than the disease.