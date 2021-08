Suter has announced its Suter TOA288 engine has passed an endurance test run according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulation section 33.49 for reciprocating engines. FAR 33.49 is a demanding FAA reciprocating aircraft engine endurance test that is a requirement for manned aircraft piston engines to be certified for use. Suter performed this testing recently at their state of the art facilities in Turbenthal, Switzerland to evaluate durability performance of its 24hp engine that is currently flying on several global UAV platforms. The Suter TOA288 engine can also be used for non-aerospace applications like APU’s.