Fans might recognize Clemson’s newest weapon in 2021

By The Clemson Insider
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a familiar face roaming the Clemson sidelines this year, and it is one that has a smile that stretches from ear to ear. Tajh Boyd has returned to coach at Clemson, working as an offensive analyst helping the quarterbacks on Dabo Swinney’s staff. Boyd’s return to Clemson could not come at a better time, as for the first time since his departure in 2013, the Tigers have a quarterback that plays with the same style and has the same qualities and features that made Boyd so enduring to Clemson fans.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tajh Boyd
Person
Dabo Swinney
