Emerson galleries spotlight indigenous art

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool off with a step into one of the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture’s exhibits this summer. Here’s a peek at what’s on view. Promises by Monica Gilles-BringsYellow explores the relationships between indigenous and surrounding communities. She describes: “There are currently 574 Federally Recognized tribes in the United States. All of those Tribes have engaged in Treaties and agreements with the U.S. Government, the purpose of which was proposed mutual benefit. The promises between Nations have had consequences for all involved. This exhibition is an exploration of promises made, promises broken, and the affects those agreements have had on the Indigenous women in the paintings. However, this exhibition is not just an airing of grievances. It is also a celebration of Native American resilience, ingenuity, and survival in the wake of prodigious obstacles.” Promises is on display in the Emerson Lobby Gallery through September 3rd.

