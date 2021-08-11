Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Inside the UK’s Post-Brexit Economy: Why Investors Should Have an Eye on London

By Eliot Wilson
worth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, the British press was full of news about leaving the European Union (which the UK did formally on January 31, 2020). It was a theme which had dominated the media for years, and there seemed little sign of it changing. Then, news began to emerge of a strange new respiratory virus in a Chinese city called Wuhan…

www.worth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Economy#Post Brexit#British#The European Union#Chinese#Tech Nation#Dividebuy#Eu#Oareford#The Uk Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Businessinvezz.com

Lloyds share price at risk of further weakness as sentiment dumpens

Lloyds share price tumbled as the outlook of the UK economy worsened. The stock declined as most UK shares tumbled. The shares could continue the downward trend in the near term. The Lloyds (LON: LLOY) share price tumbled to the lowest level since July 21st as the outlook of the...
Economydallassun.com

Mastercard faces $14 BILLION class action lawsuit in Britain

A UK court has approved an over €10 billion ($14 billion) class action suit against financial services corporation Mastercard for overcharging fees to millions of British consumers using their credit cards for payments. Britain's first mass consumer class action suit with 46 million claimants was brought by former financial ombudsman...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Nando’s closures ‘tip of iceberg’ as more restaurants hit by post-Brexit food supply crisis

The food supply crisis which has seen Nando’s outlets across Britain closed up could see more restaurants shut in the weeks ahead, industry bosses have warned.Sector chiefs told The Independent Brexit was to blame for the nation’s supply chain woes – as the industry struggles to cope with production workers returning home to the EU and a drastic lack of lorry drivers able to come to the UK.Nick Allen, chief executive at the British Meat Processors Association, said the sector was struggling to get many product lines out to supermarkets and restaurants – with the UK’s meat production workforce down...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Top earning bankers shifted from Britain to EU ahead of Brexit

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Britain lost nearly a hundred highly paid bankers ahead of its departure from the European Union, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Wednesday, the latest confirmation of how Brexit has reshaped Europe’s financial sector and tax base. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said in its...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Brexit trade friction resulted in 29% drop in Britain-Ireland freight

A 29 percent reduction in freight between Ireland and Great Britain is blamed on the U.K.'s Brexit, according to an official report. The report noted that since Brexit, Irish businesses are increasingly sending freight directly to European destinations, bypassing the U.K. Additionally, the report documented, Britain's share of Irish freight...
Economybloombergtax.com

Irish Trade With North Surges as Part of Post-Brexit Trade Boom

Trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland surged in the first half of 2021, demonstrating the impact of customs arrangements put in place as a result of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. Exports from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland increased 43% in the first...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Waits for UK Employment and EU GDP

The GBP EUR exchange rate was hovering near the 1.1750 level ahead of economic data from the UK and Eurozone. The pound will see the latest UK employment reading, while the Eurozone will get to see the latest Q2 GDP number. Tomorrow will have inflation data for both economies. The...
Economy740thefan.com

UK aims to start trade talks with India this year

(Reuters) – The United Kingdom said on Tuesday it aims to start negotiations for a trade agreement with India by the end of the year. “We are currently in the pre-negotiation scoping phase of an FTA (free trade agreement), with the aim of starting negotiations by the end of this year,” a spokesperson for Britain’s Department for International Trade said.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: big push from UK, European Union

U.K. business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, has set out long-awaited British hydrogen plans, arguing the move gives the U.K. a strategic advantage. “With the potential to provide a third of the U.K.’s energy in the future, our strategy positions the U.K. as first in the global race to ramp up hydrogen technology and seize the thousands of jobs and private investment that come with it,” said Kwarteng in a statement today. The government said it has based its approach on previous success with offshore wind, mentioning the contracts for difference (CfD) incentive scheme as central. “As such, the government has today launched a public consultation on a preferred hydrogen business model which, built on a similar premise to the offshore wind CfDs, is designed to overcome the cost gap between low-carbon hydrogen and fossil fuels.” The government is also consulting on a £240 million (€282 million) Net Zero Hydrogen Fund to support the commercial deployment of new “low carbon hydrogen production plants.” The government also presented a £105 million (€123 million) funding package through a Net Zero Innovation Portfolio for industrial uses; £55 million for an Industrial Fuel Switching Competition, £40 million (€47 million) for a Red Diesel Replacement Competition, for the construction, quarrying and mining sectors; and £10 million for an Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator.
Economycurrencylive.com

GBP/EUR: UK Unemployment & Eurozone GDP Data In Focus

Pound (GBP) edges lower ahead of unemployment figures. Euro (EUR) traded sideways after strong gains on Friday. The Pound Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate is ticking lower on Tuesday . The pair settled flat at €1.1756 on Monday in quiet trade ahead of a busy week. At 05:45 UTC, GBP/EUR trades -0.1% at €1.1743.
MarketsPosted by
The Associated Press

UK signs post-Brexit free trade deal with Singapore

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has signed a free trade deal with Singapore covering trade worth 17.6 billion pounds ($23.4 billion,) the latest in a series of trade pacts that Britain is seeking to secure around the world post-Brexit. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who was in Singapore for the...
StocksLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains as investors eye US inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Wednesday, underpinned by deal news, as investors eyed the latest US inflation reading. The 100 was up 0.5% at 7,196.84. AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said: "The FTSE 100 built on Tuesday's gains to trade around a one-month...
EconomyFinancial Times

Investors in China should beware Beijing’s unpredictability

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Chinese business & finance news. When Alibaba debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014, the $25bn deal was the largest initial public offering ever, valuing the Chinese ecommerce company more highly than Facebook and Amazon.
EconomyPosted by
CNN

Why Nigeria's newest investors are turning to tech

In recent years, young Nigerians have increasingly turned to digital investment platforms to grow their wealth. CNN takes a look at how financial technology companies in the country are building their consumer base by helping budding investors buy into cryptocurrencies, stocks, and more.
WorldBBC

Drag Race UK queens on battles with Brexit and Covid

The 12 queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three have been revealed, and they include the show's first female queen - Victoria Scone. The 27-year-old from Cardiff is known as an 'AFAB' (assigned female at birth) queen and says she's constantly faced criticism for not being a "proper drag queen".
EconomyCNBC

'Made in China' products are running into new logistics problems

Chinese home appliance company Hisense has big plans to sell more goods overseas, but it said global shipping congestion has multiplied costs and caused delays. It's not been easy, generally, for Chinese multinationals. Out of about 3,400 Chinese companies that operate internationally, only about 200 make more than $1 billion in sales overseas, said James Root, partner at Bain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy