For the first time since 1969, Indiana will enter the season ranked in at least one of the two major polls. The Hoosiers debuted at No. 17 in USA Today’s Preseason Coaches poll on Tuesday, marking another milestone in their climb to national relevance. IU is one of five Big Ten teams included in the first installment of the coaches’ top 25, joining No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 18 Iowa and No. 20 Penn State. Meanwhile, Indiana’s third opponent of the season, Cincinnati, came in at No. 10. Northwestern and Michigan were also among the many teams to receive votes.