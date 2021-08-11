Cancel
A single-car crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Gerald R Caron on Kendall Road (Kendall, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago
On early Monday, 32-year-old Gerald R Caron, a resident of Bellingham, lost his life in a single-car crash on Kendall Road.

According to the reports, Gerald R Caron was traveling at a high rate of speed near South Pass Road at about 5:45 a.m. He failed to negotiate a curve and crashed his car into a power pole.

He was not reportedly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. Emergency crews stated that Caron succumbed to his injuries at the scene. No one else was involved in the fatal crash.

The authorities will continue to investigate the crash.

August 11, 2021

Source: kpug1170.com

