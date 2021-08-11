A single-car crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Gerald R Caron on Kendall Road (Kendall, WA)

On early Monday, 32-year-old Gerald R Caron, a resident of Bellingham, lost his life in a single-car crash on Kendall Road.

According to the reports, Gerald R Caron was traveling at a high rate of speed near South Pass Road at about 5:45 a.m. He failed to negotiate a curve and crashed his car into a power pole.

He was not reportedly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. Emergency crews stated that Caron succumbed to his injuries at the scene. No one else was involved in the fatal crash.

The authorities will continue to investigate the crash.

August 11, 2021

Source: kpug1170.com

Daily Accident Reporting and Assistance

Washington Accident News or search your local city on our site.

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Request a Free Legal Consultation

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

FREE Police Accident Report

Did you know Washington is an ‘At-Fault’ State? Learn more about Washington Car Insurance Limits, The State of Washington Statute of Limitations and more by visiting our Data Report below.