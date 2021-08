This recipe for Homemade Steakburgers tastes just like a Steak and Shake or Freddy's hamburger. No meat grinder needed!. I wasn't sure a really great burger could be made on my stovetop. But if you've ever had a really good homemade steakburger (similar to the ones at Steak & Shake or Freddy's) then you know it is possible! When you grind your own beef, it really enhances the flavor of your burger. And it is not hard to do at all. You don't need even need to own a meat grinder. All you need is a couple of different types of meat (easily found at your local supermarket) and a food processor! Try these with HOMEMADE FRENCH FRIES for an unbelievable meal!