Woodland, WA

A vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near Woodland (Woodland, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago
On Tuesday evening, a semi-truck hit and injured a pedestrian along Interstate 5 near Woodland.

The auto-pedestrian accident occurred near milepost 22, which is the north end of Woodland. As per the reports, Life Flight was requested at the scene to airlift the victim to an area hospital. The current condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

Washington State Patrol is looking into the cause of the accident and, as of 9:00 p.m., all lanes of I-5 southbound at milepost 22 were shut down. The identity of the injured victim has not been released as of this moment.

The incident remains under active review.

August 11, 2021

Source: kptv.com

