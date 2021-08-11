Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Melbourne extends lockdown amid delta cases

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mzq5r_0bOLFuBg00

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, has extended its lockdown in a bid to stamp out an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended for a second week until the end of Aug. 19, the Victoria state government said Wednesday as it reported 20 new infections.

Meanwhile, authorities in Sydney say they are considering easing restrictions for vaccinated residents despite the delta variant.

Australian cities have used lockdowns to successfully end coronavirus outbreaks throughout the pandemic. But the highly contagious delta variant poses new challenges.

The New South Wales state government reported 344 new infections and says some lockdown restrictions could be eased for vaccinated Sydney residents in September.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— In Iran, slow vaccinations sow anger in unending pandemic

— US hospitals are running low on nurses, swamped with COVID-19 patients

— Pandemic prompts changes in how future teachers in US are trained

— Some US entertainment venues may require vaccine passports

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BEIJING — State media say one of China’s most serious recent outbreaks of COVID-19 partly stemmed from people gathered at mahjong parlors and at a virus testing site.

The city of Yangzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu added another 54 confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 448 since the outbreak spread from the international airport in the provincial capital of Nanjing on July 20.

Reports said the cluster has been traced partly to a 64-year-old woman who visited several mahjong parlors after returning from Nanjing and was positive for the virus during mass testing following the outbreak.

Dozens of others were infected at a testing site in the village of Lianhe on the outskirts of Yangzhou, the ruling Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily said. While China has imposed stiff rules on testing, lockdowns and mask wearing, test sites in Beijing and elsewhere have experienced crowding and relatively little social distancing.

China currently has 1,789 COVID-19 patients in treatment, 666 of them in Jiangsu. The country has reported a total of 94,080 cases and 4,636 deaths from the illness since the first cases in the pandemic were discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s government is warning its citizens to be prepared for a strict lockdown at the first sign of an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the government’s response is likely to be “swift and severe.” New Zealand has stamped out the spread of the virus and had previously planned to rely primarily on contact tracing for any small outbreaks.

But Hipkins said the problems that Sydney currently faces in trying to contact trace a growing outbreak showed the delta variant was extremely hard to manage and that New Zealand’s tolerance for risk was now very low. He also hinted that New Zealand might soon mandate more mask use during outbreaks and change its strategy on administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to ensure more people got a first dose earlier, saying the details on the changes would be announced soon.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s daily increase in coronavirus infections has exceeded 2,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, continuing an alarming spread despite the enforcement of strict virus restrictions in large population centers.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol on Wednesday pleaded for people to stay home during the holiday break around Liberation Day on Friday. He said that “in our fight against COVID-19, we are entering a new phase, a new crisis.”

Officials said more than 1,400 of the 2,223 new cases are in the Seoul metropolitan region. Kwon says transmissions are also spreading at faster speeds in other parts of the country.

South Korea has so far administered first doses of coronavirus vaccine to 42% of a population of more than 51 million.

___

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering that students and employees in the state’s schools wear masks indoors, as the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus brings more infections and hospitalizations.

Beshear’s executive order issued Tuesday applies to everyone in Kentucky schools for kindergarten through 12th grade, regardless of vaccination status. He says the requirement also applies to child care and pre-kindergarten programs.

The governor says that “we are to the point where we cannot allow our kids to go into these buildings unprotected, unvaccinated and face this delta variant.”

Beshear said he wants to avoid schools shutting down in-person teaching and shifted to remote learning as occurred earlier in the pandemic. The number of children infected with the virus has risen sharply, and children under age 12 aren’t eligible for the vaccines.

___

HOUSTON — The latest wave of coronavirus infections in Texas continues to tax the state’s health care systems as health officials report that 10,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since early February.

State health officials reported Tuesday that 10,041 hospital patients in Texas were ill with COVID-19 as of Monday. That is the most since 10,259 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Feb. 4.

Meantime, a state district judge in San Antonio granted a temporary restraining order to allow the governments of San Antonio and Bexar County to require public school students to wear masks in class and to quarantine unvaccinated students exposed to the virus.

___

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
55K+
Followers
60K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Chris Hipkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Lockdowns#Australian#Ap#Communist Party#People S Daily#Chinese#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
Australia
Related
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

World Health Organization Says China Pressured Them From Releasing Hypothesis That Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab

A scientist with theWorld Health Organization is in charge of investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has admitted that China pressured independent investigators to not include the hypothesis that the original virus escaped from a lab there. A documentary aired on Thursday, August 12th on Danish television, Peter Embarek admitted that Chinese coworkers firmly opposed that COVID started in a lab in the country.
Worldhotelnewsresource.com

Australia Hotel Occupancy on a Steep Decline Amid Latest COVID-19 Lockdowns

After being one of the highest-performing countries during the early portion of 2021, Australia’s hotel occupancy has been on a rapid decline amid the latest COVID-19 lockdowns across the country, according to data from STR through 1 August. “New and extended restrictions amid the latest outbreaks have undoubtedly affected performance...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Sydney tightens its lockdown as Delta cases surge to record

(Aug 14): Authorities are tightening restrictions, increasing fines and ramping up policing in Sydney in a bid to contain the delta outbreak in Australia’s most populous city, after cases surged to a record on Saturday. New South Wales state reported 466 new cases in the local community Saturday, up 19%...
Grocery & Supermakettheedgemarkets.com

New Zealand thrown into lockdown over single suspected Delta case

WELLINGTON (Aug 17): Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put New Zealand under strict lockdown on Tuesday after the country's first coronavirus case in six months was reported in the largest city of Auckland. Ardern's "go hard, go early" strategy has helped curb Covid-19 but her announcement left people struggling to stack...
Public HealthCNET

How the delta variant breached Australia's COVID fortress

The first case drove limousines. The man, in his 60s, ferried international airline crews from Sydney Airport to hotel rooms, where they quarantined before jetting off on their next flight. While transporting one of these crews — possibly three people from a FedEx freight plane — the driver unwittingly came in contact with the coronavirus. He had not been vaccinated.
Educationbrproud.com

The Latest: US schools open amid record virus delta wave

NEW YORK — Children are filling hospital beds instead of classrooms in record numbers across the U.S., sick with COVID-19. The surging virus is spreading anxiety, turmoil and infighting among parents, administrators and politicians, especially in Florida and Texas, where Republican governors have barred schools from requiring masks. With millions...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Almost Dies After Contracting COVID-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Japan ups the ante against China, plans to deploy nukes near Taiwan next year

In a move that is expected to challenge China’s dominance in the South China Sea, Japan has reportedly planned to deploy missile units next year on an island that is merely 300 kilometres off the coast of Taiwan. The move is aimed at countering Beijing’s increasing naval presence in an area that carries a history of military disputes, reported Japanese media, adding that the nukes will also help defend against a potential Chinese attack.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....

Comments / 0

Community Policy