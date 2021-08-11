Authorities identified 63-year-old James Wagner who died in a two-vehicle accident in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

Authorities released the name of one of the two people who died in a two-vehicle collision as 63-year-old James Wagner, of Tacoma, after a suspected speeding driver hit the side of their car in Tacoma on Saturday.

James Wagner died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. As of now, officers have not identified his 66-year-old wife, who was also killed in the crash.

The fatal incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yakima Avenue as Wagner and his wife were heading north on South Yakima in their 2001 Plymouth Neon. Police mentioned that a 21-year-old man in a Nissan ran a red light at South 72nd Street and crashed into the couple’s vehicle, pushing it into a fence.

Both Wagner and his wife succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The driver, who was speeding according to the bystander, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He has not been criminally charged at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

August 11, 2021

Source: thenewstribune.com

