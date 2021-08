***Update on 08/17/2021 at 22:59 UTC – TSA has confirmed the extension of the air travel mask mandate through January***. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expected to extend the requirement for all air travelers to wear a face mask onboard airplanes and while at airports through January 18th. The current order expires in mid-September. The move comes over rising concerns of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the ongoing surge in cases, which have made an impact on airline bookings and increased close-in cancellations.