Ponca City, OK

Hazardous Mitigation Open Meeting scheduled for August 18

By Jake Goodman
poncapost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Public Meeting has been scheduled to gather community input to include in the City of Ponca City’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. Hazard mitigation is the art and science of identifying all natural hazards likely to impact our City, ranking them by level of concern (both the damage they can do and the likelihood that they will impact the community), and then identifying the resources that would be needed to meet that disaster in an effort to prevent damage and loss of life. A HMP (Hazard Mitigation Plan) codifies these and takes a further step to identify the resources that the City has in place (equipment, staff, plans, infrastructure, etc.) to identify what is deficient, and propose future projects to make our community more resilient in the face of natural disasters.

