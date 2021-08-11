Cancel
Jamestown, ND

Back to school letter for Louis L'Amour Elementary students

By Keith Norman
Jamestown Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a deep clean, we are ready for a fresh start to the 2021-2022 school year! We are ready to welcome everyone back to Louis L’Amour Elementary School! We have made some exciting changes to some of our spaces for our students and anticipate them to be well used. We are proud of our dedicated, experienced staff and enthusiastic learners! We are incredibly excited to begin the 2021-2022 school year! We are committed to creating a culture that allows learning for all. At Louis L’Amour, we have exceptional educators who spend hours planning and creating classroom activities to engage our students in learning.

www.jamestownsun.com

