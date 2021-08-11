Riverside Medical reaches agreement with WMH
SAULT STE. MARIE — September will bring a change for the 30-year-old medical practice of Riverside Medical Associates, P.C. The founding and long-standing owners of Riverside Medical, Doctors John Ockenfels, Robert Mackie, and Timothy Tetzlaff, have announced that an agreement has been reached with War Memorial Hospital, Inc. for the providers and staff of Riverside Medical to operate as part of “WMH Primary Care,” effective Sept. 1.www.sooeveningnews.com
