Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast preseason preview and training camp updates

By Jeff Risdon
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QiUp_0bOL8o3s00

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon is now available. This one gets into actual football that is coming on Friday, the Lions’ preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Who are the Lions players to watch? How has training camp been progressing under new head coach Dan Campbell? What players stand out, good and bad? All of those bases get covered in this week’s edition.

The show streams live on YouTube. An audio-only version is available via your favorite podcast provider, too.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions Podcast#Lions Wire#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff discusses preseason debut with Detroit Lions

On Friday night, Jared Goff made his preseason debut with the Detroit Lions as the Buffalo Bills invaded Ford Field and walked away with a 16-15 win. Following the game, Goff, who was 7-of-9 for 56 yards in his first game with the Lions spoke to the media and explained how his second drive of the game (18 plays, 70 yards) is how he wants the offense to look.
NFLallfans.co

Detroit Lions training camp Week 1 mailbag: Should you buy the Jeff Okudah hype?

With the first week of training camp in the books, it’s only natural for fans—and some media—to overreact from a handful of training camp observation notes. Jared Goff is horrible. Dan Campbell is a crazy man who incites violence. Aaron Glenn will eventually be the next Bill Belichick, and Jeff Okudah will jump to All-Pro status this year.
NFL927thevan.com

Lions continue training camp exercises

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Lions held a walkthrough at training camp yesterday after working out in full pads earlier this week. Tackle Tyrell Crosby could be out for a few days with a hamstring issue. The team also removed guard Evan Brown from the non-football injury list.
NFLDetroit Free Press

Detroit Lions training camp observations: Jared Goff throws 3 touchdowns in scrimmage

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff rolled to the right, scanned his options and fired the ball to tight end T.J. Hockenson in the back of the end zone. The Goff-Hockenson connection for a 6-yard score occurred in Saturday's 11-on-11 scrimmage at Ford Field, where fans showed up to watch the Lions prepare for their first preseason game Friday against the Buffalo Bills. The completion capped a strong first possession, in which Goff completed all five of his passes.
NFLABC News

Detroit Lions waive Quinton Dunbar after cornerback out for most of training camp

DETROIT, Mich. -- One day ahead of the Detroit Lions' preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Thursday that it has released cornerback Quinton Dunbar while signing free agent running back Craig Reynolds. Dunbar missed a significant portion of training camp, due to personal reasons, after originally agreeing...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions training camp Day 12 observations: 1-minute drill struggles

The Detroit Lions returned to the outside field on Tuesday after thunderstorms forced them inside on Monday. With the full pads on and a decent crowd in attendance, it was an active and eventful day at Allen Park. Here are my observations from Day 12 of Lions camp. Attendance. Check...
NFLyourerie

How to watch the Bills preseason game against the Lions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills have three preseason games this season – and all of them will be aired on News 4, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. The dates are as follows:. Friday, Aug. 13: at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. (WIVB) Saturday, Aug. 21: at Chicago...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions waiver kicker after rough training camp

Let the kicking carousel commence in Detroit. According to reports, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with free-agent kicker Zane Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who is 26, was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has connected on 78% of his...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Bubble Watch, Week 4: Updating the defensive position battles

Friday night wasn’t a bad night for the Detroit Lions defense. They managed to hold the Buffalo Bills to just 16 points. Now, of course, Josh Allen didn’t play. Nor did Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, and other starters. But overall, Detroit managed to make a handful of defensive plays, put a little pressure on the quarterback, and hold the Bills to field goals for most of the evening.
NFLallfans.co

Detroit Lions training camp Day 15 observations: Levi Onwuzurike arrives

RB Dedrick Mills (undisclosed) TE Brock Wright (undisclosed) DT John Penisini (undisclosed) DT Miles Brown (undisclosed) After participating in warmups and walkthroughs on Monday, Swift was in street clothes on Tuesday, a clear downgrade from the previous day, in which he was running up and down the sidelines during the team portion of practice.
NFL247Sports

Detroit Lions sign free agent QB Jordan Ta’amu

The Detroit Lions have added to their quarterbacks room with backup Tim Boyle slated to miss some time. Boyle, who was battling David Blough for the No. 2 spot behind Jared Goff, suffered an apparent foot injury during Friday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. With Boyle on the mend, the...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Getting acquainted with the 2021 Detroit Lions

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around we talk about an NFC team that will visit Heinz Field again in the regular season in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down the upcoming opponent for the Black-and-Gold. This week, Mike and Geoff welcome Jeremy Reisman, the editor-in-chief of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit. Who is fighting for a job in Motown and who will be on the field for the Men of Steel?
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy